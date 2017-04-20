This Earth Day, Haribon offers a laidback and fun activity that nature and eco-trivia lovers will surely enjoy

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for something exciting to do this Earth Day apart from your usual outdoor feats? How about an eco-quiz challenge over cups of your favorite brewed coffee?

This 2017, the global Earth Day campaign focuses on climate and environmental literacy. Around the world, communities will take the lead in educating citizens via teach-ins and information drives.

Climate change impact on biodiversity is among the world's most complex problems today. To respond to these challenges, Haribon believes that citizens must be appropriately educated and prepared.

On April 26, Haribon Foundation invites YOU to a Geek Night, an exciting evening of learning and games in partnership with The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and GeekFight.

The Geek Night is composed of two parts: a green talk by a climate expert and a quiz challenge.

Are you up for the challenge?

Be in the know on the world's latest climate condition and what you can do about the environmental changes that are happening around you. Get it straight from the Country Director of The Climate Reality Project and Haribon member, Mr. Rodne Galicha.

Afterwards, be ready to have your brains picked by a troop of unabated quizzers from the GeekFight. Each participating group will be comprised of four people so gather your friends to form a team. Exciting prizes await geek champions!

Get your nerdy hats on at the 26th St. Bistro by The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Bonifacio Global City, April 26, 2017 from 7PM to 10PM. - Rappler.com

To reserve your slot, e-mail corporaterelations@haribon.org.ph with your leader's name, e-mail address and contact number, and wait for the confirmation response. Or call 911-6088.

Your help will support Haribon's conservation work for Philippine biodiversity.