The workshop offers skills training on reporting and storytelling

This is a press release from Aloha PH

MANILA, Philippines – In its mission to promote campus journalistic excellence and provide quality yet affordable training, events management firm Aloha PH through Best-Designed Campus Papers in the Philippines will hold Revolt 2017: National Seminar-Workshop on Campus Journalism at La Vista Pansol Resort Complex on April 27 to 29.

Tagged as ‘campus journalism revolution’ event of the year, Revolt 2017 is on its second year after a successful debut in 2016 held at Marcelo H. Del Pilar National High School in Malolos City. The 2016 National Schools Press Conference’ Best Secondary English Paper, The Republic organized the first installment.

School paper advisers and campus journalists across the country are expected to attend the said ‘revolutionary’ training-workshop. Aloha PH President and CEO Alvin Hizon said that 110 delegates from the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, National Capital Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Davao Region, CARAGA and SOCCSKSARGEN registered for the said seminar.

The seminar-workshop offers skills training in essential journalism techniques including campus paper production and news design, news, feature, editorial, sports and science writing, collaborative desktop publishing, and practical ways to use visual journalism (editorial cartooning and photojournalism) to improve reporting and storytelling.

Participants will undergo a 3-day intensive workshop. They will be asked to produce output right after lectures. Invited resource speakers will evaluate the entries and best outputs will be recognized during the closing ceremony.

The said event will feature country’s sought-after resource speakers from the field of journalism and the academe, serving as resource persons. Rappler Researcher and Content Strategist Aika Rey will grace the event as lecturer on the topic ‘Scrutinizing Fake Journalism'.

Meanwhile, Aloha PH in a statement said that to make the Revolt 2017 possible they have partnered to some organizations and companies which include Rappler civic engagement arm Move.PH, Signal: Photojournalism Workshops by JAD, ERJ Communications and Creative Media, School Paper Advisers Guild of Calamba City (SPAGC), City Government of Calamba, and La Vista Pansol Resort Complex. – Rappler.com

To access full details and be updated with the happenings of the event, follow Best-Designed Campus Papers of the Philippines on Facebook or check the event page.