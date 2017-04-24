The awards, hosted by the Trinity University of Asia, celebrates 'the continuing efforts of individual and groups in educating the public through the media and the allied arts.'

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler received the top prize for Best Online News Outlet at the 3rd annual Platinum Stallion Media Awards (PSMA) on Saturday, April 22.

The awards, hosted by the Trinity University of Asia, celebrates "the continuing efforts of individual and groups in educating the public through the media and the allied arts."

It also said it recognizes the awardees "because of the relevant inspiration rendered to the creative thinking, intellectual gratitude, and social growth of the Trinitian community through their outstanding contribution in the media industry."

Natashya Gutierrez, Southeast Asia regional correspondent, accepted the award in behalf of Rappler. In her speech, she thanked the university for the recognition and said it was a reminder of the impact of using social media responsibly.

She also shared to the audience "the courage of the [Rappler] team, which continues to report the truth independently, despite the trolls."

PSMA consists of various media-oriented categories in television, radio, film, advertising, visual arts, and the allied arts.

The awardees are annually selected through a university-wide survey participated in by students, faculty, non-teaching personnel, alumni and other community members such as parents, janitors, and security guards of Trinity University of Asia. – Rappler.com