Congratulations to the passers!

This is a press release from the PRC

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 994 out of 2,213 Registered Electrical Engineers and 1,817 out of 3,130 Registered Master Electricians successfully passed the Electrical Engineer Licensure Examinations given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena and Tacloban this April 2017.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, Chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member.

The top performing schools in the April 2017 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The top performing schools in the April 2017 Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

Here are the passers:

Ree0417 Alpha by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

From May 3 to May 5, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission,

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

and 2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later. – Rappler.com