This is a press release from the National Youth Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The National Youth Commission in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family of the Republic of Korea (ROK) opens the application to the 2017 Philippine-Korea Bilateral Youth Exchange Program which will be held on June 7-16, 2017 in Seoul, Cheonan, and Pyeongtek, ROK.

With the theme he program aims to provide cultural experiences of Korean domesticity and enhance Filipino understanding about Korean culture through homestay program and site visits.

NYC will be sending nine youth delegates to the program.

Qualifications for Youth Delegates:

Filipino (in-school, out-of-school, working, indigenous youth)

18-30 years old

With good communication skills

Philippine passport holder (valid until January 2018)

Mentally and physically fit to travel

With thorough knowledge of Philippine history and culture

Must be willing to shoulder expenses for round-trip airfare and travel tax

Must be able to attend the pre-departure briefing on June 6, 2017 and the program proper on June 7-16, 2017

Must be willing to be an NYC volunteer or to participate in post-program activities

Requirements:

Accomplished NYC International Programs Application Form (Download the application form here.)

Scanned copy of NBI Clearance

Scanned copy of valid passport

One (1) recommendation letter from Reference Person (professor, immediate supervisor, etc) outlining the applicant’s abilities and skills related to the theme of program (Korean Studies/Pop Culture)

An essay (not less than 500 words) about the applicant’s educational or professional background and how being part of the program will help their studies or chosen career path

Expenses:

Delegates will shoulder their travel expenses from their residence (province) to NAIA and back, as well as their accommodation in Manila for the pre-departure briefing, international airfare (Manila-Incheon-Manila), and their travel tax/terminal fee.

The organizer will shoulder the delegates’ food, accommodation, and local transportation in Korea.

The following are automatically disqualified:

Participants of NYC-coordinated international programs from May 2, 2015 until the present whose airfare, accommodation, and meals were paid for by the organizer; and Participants of NYC-coordinated international programs from May 2, 2016 until the present whose airfare was shouldered by the participants and whose accommodation and meals were paid for by the organizer. NYC International Programs Beneficiaries who have not completed their volunteer work hours.

How to apply:

Documents or requirements must be submitted to 2016philkorea@gmail.com (with Subject Heading: APPLICATION FOR 2017 PHILIPPINE-KOREA YOUTH EXCHANGE PROGRAM)

For Personal Applications: Submit your documents to THE INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMS UNIT, 3 rd Floor West Insula Building, West Avenue, Quezon City, 1105.

For Submission through Courier : Send your documents to: THE INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMS UNIT, 3 rd Floor West Insula Building, West Avenue, Quezon City, 1105.

Applicants are advised to strictly follow the instructions for submission. The NYC will not be responsible for application documents which will be lost or sent to wrong e-mail addresses.

Deadline for submission is on May 15, 2017.

Visa Application Requirements

If accepted into the program, you will need to submit the following documents:

For students

School certificate (original)

Copy of school ID

Copy of Birth Certificate

Parent’s Documents (Employment Certificate or Business Permit, Income Tax Return, and Original Copy of Bank Statement)

2. For working youth

Employment certificate (original)

Copy of company ID

Copy of Birth Certificate

Bank Certificate/Bank Statement (original)

Income Tax Return

3. Others

Copy of Birth Certificate

Bank Certificate/Bank Statement (original)

Parent’s Documents (Employment Certificate or Business Permit, Income Tax Return, and Original Copy of Bank Statement) – Rappler.com

For Inquiries: Please send your queries to 2016philkorea@gmail.com with subject heading “Query: 2017 PHILIPPINE-KOREA YOUTH EXCHANGE PROGRAM" or get in touch with the NYC International Programs Unit through Ms Sarah Grutas at telephone numbers (02) 4162833.