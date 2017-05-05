927 out of 2,938 passed the Agriculturist Licensure Examination last April 2017

This is an official announcement from PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced Friday, May 5 that 927 out of 2,938 passed the Agriculturist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agriculture in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last April 2017.



The members of the Board of Agriculture are Dr. Fortunato A. Battad, Chairman; Dr. Nora B. Inciong, Inv. Gonzalo O. Catan, Jr. and Mr. Vicente L. Domingo, Members.

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2017 Agriculturist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Agri0417 Alpha.doc by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

Starting May 10, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional ID and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com