Being a mom, employed and traveling doesn't stop you from getting the exercise you need! Busy mom and entrepreneur Nina Del Rosario-Tang shares the benefits of Pilates.

What makes Pilates a mom's workout of choice?

Entrepreneur Nina del Rosario-Tang started taking Pilates sessions at Vivian Zapanta Pilates Studio in 2009 to tone her figure for her wedding. Her first pregnancy did not stop her from working out. She also took the pre-natal and post-natal Pilates programs during her next 2 pregnancies. Now, Nina has 3 sons, constantly travels around Asia for work and still manages to find time to exercise.

Nina shares 5 reasons why she continues to enjoy doing Pilates:

EFFICIENT AND CONVENIENT. “My workout is only 55 minutes per session but it is intense! I feel accomplished and I can quickly go back to work or catch my next flight. No time wasted!"

HAPPINESS. “Pilates exercise releases endorphins and gives me the energy to spend quality time with my husband and my kids (three growing boys)."

VARIETY. "I love every Pilates session because the sessions are always challenging but never the same. The variety of exercises keeps me engaged and focused on moving with good quality. It is not about counting lots of repetitions. When I used to go to the gym, I often felt drained and bored."

SAFE. Pilates workouts are safe because I am always in the good hands of instructors who are internationally certified. I cannot afford to get injured. I have the full attention of certified STOTT PILATES instructors who ensure that I am doing the exercises correctly, especially when using the machines.

QUICK WINS. I feel and see results right away! I feel physically lighter and I'm not as exhausted whenever I travel because I am more aware of my posture. I am more mindful and I know how to move better without unnecessary pain or fatigue.

Written with Regina De Los Reyes. Regina has been teaching Pilates for 14 years and is a Fully Certified STOTT PILATES Instructor. She is also a marathoner, a Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt and Training Professional. Pilates gives Regina the energy to contribute to nation-building and other advocacies. Follow @pilatesreigns.

All pictures taken by Kenn Colubio, Sofia Genato, and Jessie Vizcarra and styled by Lito Uy.