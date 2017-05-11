Jon Ramon replaces his younger brother, Roberto Aboitiz

The following is a press release from the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation.

The Board of Trustees of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) announces the reorganization and appointment of new officers to the Board.

The reorganized Board now comprises:

• Jon Ramon Aboitiz as RAFI president and chairman of the board

• Mikel Alberto Aboitiz as RAFI vice president, and

• Ma. Cristina “Marian” Aboitiz as RAFI board member

Jon Ramon, currently RAFI vice president, brings with him decades years of experience in implementing various social development initiatives around the country, having served as president of Aboitiz Foundation Inc. from 2009 to 2014. He also serves as Trustee of the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP).

“I am honored to be given this opportunity to lead the entire RAFI organization in paddling our oars, our bugsay, to keep the legacy of Ramon Aboitiz alive. It is a legacy of caring, sharing and serving that goes back a century ago, and which we will take further in pursuit of our mission of touching people and shaping the future,” Jon Ramon said.

Jon Ramon replaces his younger brother, Roberto Aboitiz, who passed away in April 2017. Ma. Cristina, spouse of Roberto, is a member of the RAFI Executive Committee and chairperson of the Dolores Aboitiz Children’s Fund Executive Committee. Mikel, youngest brother of Jon Ramon and Roberto, served as president and chief executive officer of City Savings Bank from 2001 to 2014, aside from being an executive of various Aboitiz companies. He also sits as member of the RAFI Executive Committee.

Now on its 50th year, RAFI pursues initiatives towards elevating lives through a comprehensive approach that champions best practices in community development in five focus areas—integrated development, micro-finance and entrepreneurship, culture and heritage, leadership and citizenship, and education. - Rappler.com/Press Release