Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed civil engineers

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,514 out of 6,998 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this May 2017.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination.

The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, Chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero,Members.

From May 19, 2017 to May 25, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Ce0517 Alpha by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

CE0517-POS by Rappler Philippines on Scribd

- Rappler.com/Press Release