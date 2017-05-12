The public is invited to meet other chili enthusiasts from all over the country

The following is a press release from Chili Growers Philippines.

Chili Growers Philippines, a group of chili pepper enthusiasts and businessmen, announced the launching of the first CGP Grand ChiliMeet on May 13-14, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rex Gaddi, one of the founding members of the organization shared that “this event endeavors and aspires to motivate plus invigorate fellow enthusiasts in nurturing our fervor for chili cultivation as well as crafting innovative methods for propagation and forging new paths towards the advancement of the Philippine chili industry.” It must be noted that the group is actively contributing all efforts to spread, foster and develop each other’s passion by sharing experiences, knowledge, and best practices in cultivating hot chili peppers.

“We support each other by sharing and swapping seeds with each other. We also assist each other find the right resources for growing the crop we all love,” added Gaddi.

The public is invited to meet other chili enthusiasts from all over the country and discover new chili varieties grown locally as well as gain some information and tips on how to grow them. To boot, there will be a chili-themed bazaar with several stalls selling wide selections of unique chili seeds and plants including a great variety of chili-based food and non-food products. Attendees will also have the opportunity to get a jump start on their chili growing with several free seeds, seedlings and other freebies that will be distributed during the two-day event.

The main sponsors of the event, Zetryl Chem Phils., Inc., Agro-Farm Technology and Valagro, will provide participants with a kit that includes instructions, techniques and procedures of the best practices in the germination, growing of your favorite chili varieties plus apt natural soil amendments and insect/pest management including some souvenir items and freebies.

Tickets for the event are PhP5O per person. This will also serve as a raffle ticket which will give guests the chance to win some interesting prizes.

The two-day chili fête will also feature some chili-related competitions and challenges plus countless sharing of experiences and expertise in growing chili peppers in the Philippines. Guests will enjoy meeting people, be amazed by the exclusive Labuyo100 Club’s chili-eating tradition and get to experience the group’s fiery practice of tasting superhot chili pods during the event. - Rappler.com/Press Release