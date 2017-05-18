Learn how technology can help your business succeed

MANILA, Philippines – Among the many changes that we experience every day, digital transformation seems to be the most inevitable.

It's hastening the pace of business evolution. Everyone is facing the reality of having to understand how it affects the way we work and the way we live.

Enderun Colleges, in partnership with Global Chamber Manila, launches the first Digital Transformation Summit 2017: "AI. IoT. Big Data. Analytics." The event runs May 24 to 25 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

Digital transformation is set to affect countless industries. Business owners and managers cannot be complacent in this transforming world.

The summit aims to equip stakeholders with the necessary knowledge for doing business in a world where technological disruption is commonplace. It will address how the business landscape has already been affected by big data, online analytics, the Internet, and artificial intelligence, as well as what we can expect from these in the near future.

“By bringing digital innovators and the business community together, we aim to have a venue for people to learn everything they need to know from the experts themselves,” said Daniel Perez, Director of Admissions and Enderun Extension.

Among the speakers are Reynaldo Lugtu of Microsoft Philippines, George Yang of AI Pros, and Daniel Meyer, President and Founder of Decision-Making, Analytics Intelligence Philippines.

“Attendees will learn to strategize and set up their businesses in a world being disrupted by digital transformation. Business owners are most likely to benefit from this, since they will be the ones setting the direction of their companies,” Perez added.

Strategizing is critical to survival in the digital age. However, in a study done by Executive Research, Inc. in 2016, only 26% of the respondents believe that they have the necessary technology to keep up with digitalization.

The presence of technological breakthroughs has been shaking up the world. In this time of fast-paced changes, people are beginning to wonder whether digital transformation is a friend or foe.

The summit enters the scene to break this line of thinking. It aims to send the message that these technologies are merely tools that could help businesses succeed, if wielded by the right person with the right knowledge.

