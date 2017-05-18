Evangelista’s ‘In the Name of the Father’ is one of the finalists in the awards' 'Excellence in Feature Writing' category

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler journalist Patricia Evangelista is one of the finalists in the SOPA 2017 Awards for Editorial Excellence.

Evangelista’s "In the Name of the Father," which is part of the award-winning "Impunity" series published on Rappler, is one of the finalists in the awards' "Excellence in Feature Writing" category.

The "Impunity" series features the Philippine government’s deadly war on drugs.

The winners will be announced at the SOPA Awards Gala Dinner on June 15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Several other finalists also tackled the Philippine drug war:

Inquirer's Daxim Lucas is also a finalist in the "Journalist of the Year" category for his story on money laundering. (See the full list of finalists here.)

Organized by Hong Kong-based non-for-profit organization Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA), the awards shortlisted the finalists from more than 750 English or Chinese-language entries submitted by media across the region.

Now on their 19th year, the awards are widely considered the most prestigious in the Asia Pacific publishing industry and a world-class benchmark of journalistic best practice.

Participating media competed in 17 categories and entries were assessed by a judging panel of more than 100 media professionals, including journalists, editors and columnists from some of the region's most influential publications, along with academics from a number of Asia's leading journalism schools. – Rappler.com