The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 5,600 elementary teachers out of 53,915 examinees (10.39%) and 18,482 secondary teachers out of 72,584 examinees (25.46%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L.E.T.) given last March 26, 2017 in 18 testing centers all over the Philippines. It is further announced that of the 5,600 elementary teacher passers, 2,871 are first timers and 2,729 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 10,804 passers are first timers and 7,678 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

The results of examination with respect to two (2) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be from May 29 to May 30, 2017 for Elementary Level and May 31 to June 16, 2017 for Secondary Level. The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following:



1) Notice of Admission; 2) duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; 3) two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); 4) two sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should PERSONALLY register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

You may also register at the PRC Service Centers in Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Galleria and in Clark Skills Training Center (formerly Polytechnic College, Clark, Pampanga).

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the March 2017 Licensure Examination for Teachers are the following:







- Rappler.com/Press Release