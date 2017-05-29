Writer's Block PH will be hosting a seminar for writers, communicators, and creative entrepreneurs on Saturday, June 3 at Fully Booked, Bonifacio Global City

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone says that to market anything these days, you have to go digital. But what does "go digital" really mean?

In today's hyperconnected world, digital marketing goes beyond promoting your business through an interactive website, engaging your customers through Facebook, and sending out email updates.

But at the rate that technology evolves, marketers are often left playing catch up. In the rush to go digital, big companies and small start-ups are getting on the digital marketing bandwagon without a clear strategic approach. This can result in lost resources and opportunities to effectively maximize online tools.

To help digital marketers, Writer’s Block Philippines, an organization dedicated to empowering writers, communicators, and creative entrepreneurs, will be hosting a seminar called “Mastering Digital Marketing From Agency Experts" on Saturday, June 3 at Fully Booked, Bonifacio Global City.

Here, participants will learn how to produce a digital marketing plan based on their brand objectives and translate that plan into clear and measurable online initiatives.

Experts from one of the country’s top agencies will share best practices for digital strategy planning, mistakes to avoid and those to learn from. The seminar is ideal for big companies who struggle with merging their traditional advertising online marketing strategies, digital marketers or planners who manage personalities or communities, small business owners who want to learn how to maximize the digital space with a modest budget.

"Digital marketing is a great equalizer. It gives big companies and small entrepreneurs the same access to portals that are easy to use and have a wide reach. Combine that with the technological capabilities of a smartphone and you've got what you need to produce polished professional content to market your brand to a wide audience. It was not that long ago when such capabilities were limited to big corporations with big advertising budgets," said Jason Cruz, who is a Business Lead Director in global digital marketing agency. Cruz will be talking about the importance of "storytelling" in engaging consumers, building a following and fostering brand loyalty.

"Part of any digital marketing strategy is content planning. This involves managing the mix of text, video, games and graphics—all the marketing platforms allowed on the digital space—to ensure that they effectively reach your target audience," said Liza Lorenzo, a Social Management Director in global digital marketing agency. Lorenzo, who will also be one of the speakers, will walk participants through the steps in creating a content plan.

By the end of the half-day seminar, participants will be well versed in creating a winning digital marketing strategy that will maximize their technological investments—no matter what their budget.

Registration is now open for “Mastering Digital Marketing From Agency Experts” happening on June 3, 2017, Saturday, 1:00 to 5:00PMin Fully Booked, Bonifacio Global City. For inquiries and reservations, email writersblock.ph@gmail.com or contact +639173979927. Visit www.writersblockphilippines.com for more details. – Rappler.com