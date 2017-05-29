University of San Carlos grads top the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination administered this May 2017

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced Monday, May 29 that 3,389 out of 9,645 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Accountancy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi and Tacloban this May 2017.

The members of the Board of Accountancy who gave the licensure examination are Joel L. Tan-Torres, Chairman; Eliseo A. Aurellado, Gerard B. Sanvictores, Gloria T. Baysa, Concordio S. Quisaot, Samuel B. Padilla and Arlyn S. Villanueva, Members.

The top performing schools in the May 2017 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the May 2017 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination are the following:



Below is the full list of passers:

From June 7 to June 16, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com