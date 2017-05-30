Congratulations to all the passers!

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 310 out of 561 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemical Engineering in Manila and Cebu this May 2017.

The members of the Board of Chemical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ofelia V. Bulaong, Chairman; Engr. Jeffrey G. Mijares and Engr. Cyd P. Aguilera, Members.

The top performing schools in the May 2017 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the May 2017 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here are the passers:

Chem0517 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Starting June 2, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission,

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and

2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com