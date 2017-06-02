Expect traffic slowdown in these 6 areas over the weekend

Published 8:30 AM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake road reblocking and repairs of Quezon City and Pasig City roads this weekend.

From 1 am Saturday, June 3, to 5 am Monday, June 5, the following roads will be closed, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways National Capital Region Director Melvin Navarro:

EDSA, JASMS and Quezon Avenue - 2nd lane, southbound

Commonwealth Avenue before Litex Road - 5th lane, northbound

Quirino Highway, between B. Bernardino Street and T. Urbano - 2nd lane

Congressional Avenue Extension, between Luzon Avenue to Tandang Sora Avenue - 3rd lane

Mindanao Avenue before Old Sauyo Road - 2nd lane, northbound

C-5 Road before Lanuza Avenue - southbound

Motorists are advised of traffic slowdown in the affected areas and to use possible alternate routes. – Rappler.com