Quezon City, Pasig road reblocking and repair: June 3-5
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake road reblocking and repairs of Quezon City and Pasig City roads this weekend.
From 1 am Saturday, June 3, to 5 am Monday, June 5, the following roads will be closed, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways National Capital Region Director Melvin Navarro:
- EDSA, JASMS and Quezon Avenue - 2nd lane, southbound
- Commonwealth Avenue before Litex Road - 5th lane, northbound
- Quirino Highway, between B. Bernardino Street and T. Urbano - 2nd lane
- Congressional Avenue Extension, between Luzon Avenue to Tandang Sora Avenue - 3rd lane
- Mindanao Avenue before Old Sauyo Road - 2nd lane, northbound
- C-5 Road before Lanuza Avenue - southbound
Motorists are advised of traffic slowdown in the affected areas and to use possible alternate routes. – Rappler.com