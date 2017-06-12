PHLPost has printed 102,400 copies of the stamps, to be sold at P12 each

Published 9:01 AM, June 12, 2017

This is a press release from the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

In observance of Philippine Independence Day on June 12, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will release 4 of the prominent and historic landmarks visited during Independence Day celebrations.

These are the Jose Rizal National Monument in Rizal Park, Manila; Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan; President Emilio Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite; and the Andres Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan City.

The annual observance of Philippine Independence Day was signed into a law by former President Diosdado Macapagal through Republic Act No. 4166 on August 4, 1964. According to Philippine history, the declaration of Independence was held on June 12, 1898 by General Emilio Aguinaldo and Filipino revolutionary forces from the Spanish colonization.

The Philippines flag was raised and its national anthem was played for the first time in 1898.

“It is but fitting to memorialize through the issuance of a commemorative stamp, these historic landmarks that signify the blood and sacrifices earned by our martyrs, in order for our next generation to cherish and remember”, Postmaster General Joel Otarra said.

The Independence Day stamps feature the vibrant designs of blue and red, signifying the color of the Philippine Flag with the close-up photos of the four magnificent and historic monuments located in Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Caloocan City. A gold foil embellishment in the said landmarks can also be seen in the stamps to make it more attractive and interesting to collectors.

Designed by in-house graphic design artist Rodine Teodoro, PHLPost has printed 102,400 copies of the stamps, to be sold at P12 each.

The commemorative stamps and official first-day cover will be available starting June 12, 2017 at the Post Shop, Central Post Office, Door 203, Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila and area post offices nationwide. For inquiries, please call 527-01-08 or 527-01-32.