Published 4:44 PM, June 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced Tuesday, June 13 that 739 out of 1,739 passed the Environmental Planner Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Environmental Planning in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian and Tacloban this June 2017.

The members of the Board of Environmental Planning who gave the licensure examination are Josefina M. Ramos, Chairman; Lirio T. Abuyuan and Dolores A. Endriga, Members.

The passers who garnered 5 highest places in the June 2017 Environmental Planner Licensure Examination are:

Below is the full list of passers:

From June 29 to June 30, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com