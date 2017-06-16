It will be available for existing PLDT Home subscribers for only P199/month

Published 3:08 PM, June 16, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – TV viewing remains a family affair among Filipinos, despite the wide availability of entertainment through individual devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or PCs.

It’s fitting, then, that Filipino families will be the first in Asia to experience Roku, a leading streaming player from the US. In our shores, Roku will power PLDT Home’s TVolution device.

The service was launched at Shangri-La The Fort last June 8.

The Roku-powered TVolution device takes home content consumption to a whole new level. By putting together the largest streaming channels available, Roku allows households to access an extensive selection of video entertainment in one convenient screen.

With Roku, PLDT Home Fibr users will be able to access content from Cignal, iflix, and Netflix in one subscription. With Internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps, subscribers can also browse tutorials on a bigger screen with YouTube.

At the launch event spearheaded by PLDT’s First Vice President and Home Business Head Oscar Reyes Jr., guests were able to immerse in the Roku-powered TVolution experience, through a PLDT Home Fibr connection.

The affairs all throughout the night were hosted by Philippine Volcanoes member Andrew Wolff and Miss Universe 2015 and PLDT Home ambassador Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

The Roku-powered TVolution service is now available to PLDT Home customers for only P199 per month, on top of their existing subscription.

PLDT Home says that the Roku-powered TVolution aims to humanize technology by providing families a cost-effective and enjoyable way to enjoy content together. This solidifies PLDT’s vision of having the strongest connections at home. – Rappler.com