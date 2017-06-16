The co-founder of the Makati Stock Exchange is celebrating his centenary year with his first one-man show at SM Aura Premier this month

Published 5:01 PM, June 16, 2017

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from SM Supermalls]

MANILA, Philippines – Born in Iba, Zambales in 1917, at the brink of WWI, and educated under the American rule, Alejandro De Castro (or Alex to his friends and colleagues) started work as a janitor/clerk at the National City Bank in Escolta during the 1930s. WWII broke out in 1941 where he joined the guerillas under Ramon Magsaysay until 1946. Thereafter he continued a career in banking until the late 1950s.

He later on joined the Manila Stock Exchange as a trader and in 1963, he co-founded the Makati Stock Exchange. Today, he is the oldest member of the Philippine Stock Exchange, having served the institution for over half of his life.

At 100, although he remains to keep himself updated with the Philippine economy, the market indices around the world, and with current events, Alex considers himself a more successful family man. Happily married to his wife, Salud Donato, for 60 years, together they have 5 children, 18 grandchildren, and 2 great granddaughters.

Today, he excitedly shares his new found passion for painting. Animated and full of life as always, this millennial man hasn’t stopped a bit. He is holding his first one-man show, in partnership with SM Aura Premier, just in time for Father’s Day, as a celebration of a life well lived, and as an effort to give back to a world that has been good to him and his family.

All proceeds from the show will go to medical missions for the elderly and for educational scholarships in the line of business and finance. – Rappler.com

For more information about the exhibit, please follow Art in Aura's Facebook and Instagram pages.

SM Aura Premier brings local art to fresher spaces with Art in Aura. A year-long affair, Art in Aura aims to take the art out of the gallery and bring it to urban spaces, to make it more accessible to everyone.

The campaign was launched last May by a showcase of murals by notable local artists Anina Rubio, Mercedes Olondriz, Archie Oclos, and Dee Jae Pa’este. Last month, SM Aura also hosted the exhibit of renowned contemporary artist Philipp Badon.

Art in Aura is a long-standing campaign to promote and welcome art, and will feature more collaboration with artists from all over the country for the rest of the year.