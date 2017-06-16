Arts hub Pineapple Lab's schedule of activities this month highlights pride – both for the nation and one's identity

Published 5:01 PM, June 16, 2017

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Pineapple Lab.]

MANILA, Philippines – Pineapple Lab, an arts and performance hub in Poblacion, Makati, is proud to announce its June 2017 event lineup – featuring events that seek to celebrate pride itself!

Be it for one’s nation or sexual orientation, their schedule this month puts pride in the spotlight. Along with Independence Day festivities, Pineapple Lab honors the best of local art, theater, and cinema.

June welcomes a new artist-in- residence, Cyd Chua, whose solo exhibit, “Shattering Inhibitions: The Women I Let Out,” runs till June 27.

Courtesy of Spotlight, they are also hosting a one-night screening of Eduardo W. Roy Jr.’s "Pamilya Ordinaryo" on June 17, followed by a discussion panel with its director, producer and actors.

Pineapple Lab, along with TEAM Mag and the Asia Pacific Film Institute, joins a worldwide celebration of LGBT Pride month.

Join in on GIMIK on June 22 – featuring the Internet’s own Jolegend Slaydangal. A 90's throwback edition of the Lab’s Gayborhood Nights, the mixer seeks to provide a safe space for Metro Manila’s LGBT community.

On June 27, they are partnering with the Embassy of the United States to bring a free screening of "Mosquita y Mari" at 7 pm. Directed by Aurora Guerrero, this 2012 film tells the story of two Chicana teenagers in Los Angeles whose growing relationship leads them to discover truths about themselves and their sexuality.

The Lab’s June calendar also features workshops.

For the intensive two-day "Art of POI" workshop, Bogs Castro brings the Polynesian flow art to Makati on June 11 and 25 to participants of all levels.

The Addlib’s Miss Joe Abuda comes to the Lab on June 18 for a Powerheels choreography workshop, while WHOAREMARO holds the eighth edition of The Lifedrawing Setup figure-drawing and painting session.

Kicking off on June 24 is Arts Market Setup, also in collaboration with WHOAREMARO, for first-time exhibitors and emerging artists to showcase and sell their works. Spaces for the workshops are limited and can be reserved by sending an email to rsvp@pineapplelab.ph (or whoaremaro@gmail.com for Lifedrawing).

For more details and updates about the events above, visit the Pineapple Lab calendar and like them on Facebook. – Rappler.com