Published 8:35 PM, June 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced Friday, June 16 that 3,882 out of 11,176 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Nursing in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this June 2017.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Officer-In-Charge; Gloria B. Arcos, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Glenda S. Arquiza, Florence C. Cawaon and Cora A. Añonuevo, Members.

Pursuant to Section 16, of Republic Act No. 9173, “all successful candidates in the examination shall be required to take an oath of professional before the Board or any government official authorized to administer oaths prior to entering upon the nursing practice”.

From July 3, 2017 to July 12, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. – Rappler.com