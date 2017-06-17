PRESS RELEASE: If you have developed or implemented any community-based social innovation in health, we want to learn from YOU!

Published 12:28 PM, June 17, 2017

This is a press release from the University of the Philippines Manila College of Medicine.

MANILA, Philippines – If you have developed or implemented any community-based social innovation in health, the University of the Philippines Manila College of Medicine wants to learn from you!

No matter how simple or small your initiatives are, it will surely make a difference as we rally behind the government’s vision: “All for Health towards Health for All.”

The problem



Significant gains have been achieved in improving the health of Filipinos over the last 50 years. However, challenges remain in the delivery of quality health services, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas. The economic burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases also continue to increase resulting to further inequity due to high out-of-pocket payment.

Emerging and re-emerging infectious tropical diseases also pose a threat to public health and individual patient safety because they are often “neglected” because of lack of adequate funding and innovation for prevention and treatment.

WHO SHOULD SUBMIT?

Community organizers, health workers, business owners, students and/or government workers, or organizations that have implemented community-based innovative solutions for priority health issues including but not limited to the following: infectious diseases of poverty including tuberculosis; HIV and AIDS; patient safety; improving affordability, equity, and access to health care.

Ongoing projects or recently concluded projects within the past year will be considered.

Why should you participate?



The innovations that demonstrate inclusivity, affordability and effectiveness will be honored in a number of ways:

Recognition from national and global health policy makers Publication of your innovation case study in the World Health Organization – Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases Research (WHO-TDR) website Access to a pool of experts in social innovation in health for technical advice on solutions development and monitoring and evaluation Strengthened linkages and potential collaboration with other social innovators in the Philippines through the University of the Philippines – Social Innovation Hub

Wwho are we and why are we doing this?



The Social Innovation in Health Initiative (SIHI) is a global collaboration of partners passionate in advancing community-based social innovation in health care. We believe that innovation is one of the key elements in finding effective solutions to our persistent and emerging health problems.

Our goal is to create a hub highlighting inspiring stories of innovation where other like-minded individuals and/or organizations can share new ideas and best practices and to expand professional network and linkages.

The University of the Philippines Manila Social Innovation Hub is working closely with the Department of Health as well as with WHO/UNDP/UNICEF/World Bank-supported Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases Research (TDR).

How will it work?



If you are interested to submit your innovation story, simply create an account and accomplish our online nomination form.

We also like encourage you to connect us to individuals or organizations whose work you think is relevant to this cause. Please do connect them with us. Spread the word and share this opportunity with your personal and professional networks. Our contact information can be found below.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER:

Schedule (2017) Activity June 5 Call for nomination starts July 16 Deadline of nomination submission July 17-21 Initial screening and shortlisting July 24 – August 4 Expert panel review and selection of high-impact solutions August 15 – 31 Final review and selection Sept 8 Announcement of top social innovations in health in the Philippines

Do you know anyone who should participate in this? Share this with them! – Rappler.com