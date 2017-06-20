Deadline of nominations is extended to July 31

Published 1:16 PM, June 20, 2017

This is a press release from the Manila Water Foundation.

The Manila Water Foundation, the Department of Science and Technology, and the Philippine Technological Council launched the 2017 Manila Water Foundation Prize for Engineering Excellence.

Five engineers and scientists who are engaged in the fields of water, sanitation, environment, and sustainability for the development of Base of the Pyramid communities in the Philippines will be recognized again this year. Filipinos who have been serving in the country for a cumulative total of 10 years and who are of good moral character are qualified to be nominated for the prize.

Each of the 2017 awardees will get P500,000, a specially designed trophy, and a medal.

Deadline of nominations is extended to July 31, Monday.



To see more details and download the forms, please visit the Manila Water Foundation website.

For further inquiries, you may call (02)952-1403 or 0915-320-3000. Please look for Corinna Estarija. You may also send your queries to foundation@manilawater.com.

2017 Engineering Excellence Profile and Mechanics by Rappler on Scribd

Supporting documents for nominees

Documents needed:

Photocopy of NSO birth certificate Photocopy of 3 proofs of identity (with photo) The following proofs of identification are accepted:

Driver’s license

Passport

Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ID

Postal ID

GSIS ID

TIN ID

Company ID

NBI Clearance

Police Clearance

Senior Citizen’s ID

SSS ID

3. Summary of Accomplishments (1 page maximum - Times New Roman, size 12, single space)

The 1st paragraph should cover personal data of the nominee.

The 2nd paragraph should summarize nominee’s major accomplishments in his or her professional career.

The 3rd paragraph should summarize nominee’s accomplishments in community involvement.

4. Maximum of 5 letters of endorsement (1 page maximum each - Times New Roman, size 12, single space). Submit letters of endorsement from any of the following:

Managing supervisor

Former employer

NGOs

Media

Professional, civic, non-governmental, religious, or business arganizations/affiliations

5. Narrative Report (1 page maximum - Times New Roman, size 12, single space)

A brief narrative report on each of the following requested category. It should include who were involved, what it is about, where it took place, and when it happened:

Describe 5 situations where the nominee has gone above and beyond the line of duty to serve. Share 5 situations where the nominee has introduced or implemented an original or creative way in his/her respective field. Select one career highlight that nominee has performed in his/her practice and explain why this merits a recognition for excellence

6. Annexes

Provide the necessary supporting documents, photos, news articles, and/or other related materials to accompany the accomplishments (5 pages maximum).

Instructions: