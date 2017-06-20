ATMs, cash deposit machines, and other electronic banking channels will be offline from 10:30 pm on June 24 to 3:00 pm on June 25

Published 3:45 PM, June 20, 2017

The following is an advisory from the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank).

IMPORTANT ADVISORY

There will be a scheduled downtime at 10:30 pm of June 24, 2017 (Saturday) until 3:00 pm of June 25, 2017 (Sunday), Philippine Standard Time.

This is due to our system upgrade and maintenance activities, which are part of our compliance to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas mandate to adopt the EMV technology.

During the scheduled downtime, you will not be able to transact with Landbank ATMs, cash deposit machines, and other electronic banking channels, including iAccess, weAccess, and Mobile Banking Application. You will also not be able to use your Landbank debit cards (ATM and Cash Cards).

After the said period, you may experience intermittent services using these banking facilities until the system stabilizes.

We encourage you to please make the necessary arrangements, and conduct your transactions beforehand to minimize the inconvenience that this may cause. Please bear with us as we work towards improving our systems and making card-based transactions safer.

Meanwhile, to serve your withdrawal transactions, select Landbank branches and extension offices (EOs) nationwide will be open from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm on June 25 (Sunday). For a complete list of these branches and EOs, visit www.landbank.com.

Landbank open branches by Rappler on Scribd

– Rappler.com