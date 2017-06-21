Filipino students planning to enroll in Information Technology and Management programs are encouraged to apply for the scholarship

Published 2:35 PM, June 21, 2017

This is a press release from Education New Zealand (ENZ) in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – For a limited time only, the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) in New Zealand is offering a NZ$2,000 scholarship to international students enrolling in its Global Campus in Auckland for the September and November 2017 intakes for the first time.

Filipino students planning to enroll in the following programs of study are encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

Information Technology



Graduate Diploma in Information Technology

Postgraduate Diploma in IT Security Management

Management



Graduate Diploma in Management

Postgraduate Diploma in International Business

All of NMIT’s excellent student support services also apply to this scholarship offer. This includes assistance finding accommodation, organising an airport pickup, comprehensive induction, learning support and pastoral care services. Students may also apply for NMIT’s internship with study offer.

For more information, please contact international@nmit.ac.nz or call +64 3 546 9175. – Rappler.com