Published 5:56 PM, June 22, 2017

This is a press release from UP Likhaan.

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Likhaan Institute of Creative Writing is accepting submissions for the second Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio Writers Workshop.

This year’s focus is on young adult literature. This refers to books written specifically for a teenage audience. The books usually have a young protagonist and present that young person dealing with issues that other young people all face (belonging, falling in love, or deciding what to do in the future, for example) or issues that young people are afraid they may have to face (violence, drug dependency, alcoholism, being alone, death of a loved one, pregnancy, or the separation of parents). Young adult literature incorporating speculative elements are also welcome.

The Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio Writers Workshop will accept 12 fellows: 6 writers in English and 6 in Filipino. Application is open both to published and unpublished writers who are between 18 and 35 years old as of August 15, 2017.

Entries must be two unpublished stories (in English or Filipino, but not a combination of both) with a length of 3,000 to 10,000 words per story, a suite of 3 to 5 poems, or a one-act play. The portfolio must be accompanied by a short bionote of not more than 150 words, and an author’s photo. The author’s name must not appear anywhere on the submitted work.

Email your complete portfolio to albw.workshop@gmail.com. The deadline is July 21, 2017. Late entries will not be considered.

The workshop is set for October 6 to 9, 2017. Successful applicants will receive a modest stipend, and board and lodging at the workshop venue in Quezon City.

For inquiries about the second Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio Writers Workshop, contact 9818500 (2117) and look for Isa Lorenzo, or email albw.workshop@gmail.com. – Rappler.com