Joining the Global Editors Network Board are Mar Cabra, Ferial Haffajee, and Cécile Prieur

Published 10:17 PM, June 23, 2017

This is a press release from the Global Editors Network.

VIENNA, Austria – The Global Editors Network (GEN) is proud to announce the appointment of 3 new members of the GEN Board for 2017, all of them women, in an effort to further the diversity of the Board.

Joining the GEN Board are Mar Cabra, Head of the Data & Research Unit at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ES), Ferial Haffajee, Editor-at-large for the Huffington Post South Africa (SA), and Cécile Prieur, Deputy Editor at Le Monde (FR). They were elected on 23 June at the GEN General Assembly.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa also sits on the GEN board and was one of the judges in this year's Startups for News competition

Since its creation in 2011, the Global Editors Network is thriving in its mission to empower newsrooms around the world and helping define the future of journalism. Now in its seventh year, GEN has become one of the most forward-looking organisations in the world furthering innovation in the newsroom, working for sustainable journalism and collaboration between media organizations.

The 3 members joining the GEN Board this year reaffirm the organization's commitment to diversity, to expand its reach globally, and to help address the challenges media faces today.

The Global Editors Network is the leading organisation for Editors-in-Chief and senior news executives worldwide. We are committed to media innovation and sustainable journalism, empowering newsrooms through a variety of programmes designed to inspire, connect and share.

The full list of Global Editors Network board members is below:

BALE Peter – GEN President

CABRA Mar, International Consortium of Investigative Journalism, Spain

COHN David, Advance Digital, USA

FARNSWORTH Amanda, BBC News, UK

FILLOUX Frederic, Monday Note, France

Note, France GILLMOR Dan, Arizona State University, USA

HAFFAJEE Ferial, Huffington Post SA, South Africa

HAIK Cory, MIC, USA - GEN Vice President

ISHIEKWENE Azubuike, The Interview, Nigeria

KELLY Matt, Archant Group, UK

KHANFAR Wadah, Al Sharq Forum, Qatar

KIRSCHBAUM Ricardo, Clarin Group, Argentina

MIRO-QUESADA Alejandro, Cosas, Peru - GEN Secretary

MUELLER VON BLUMENCRON Mathias, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany

PRIEUR Cecile, Le Monde, France

PURIE Aroon, India Today Group, India

RAYMOND Gilles, News Republic, France & USA

RESSA Maria, Rappler, Philippines

RIEDMANN Gerold, Russmedia Digital – GEN Vice President

ROBERTS Jim, Mercury Digital, USA

SALAH Nadia, L'Economiste, Morocco

SCHLESINGER David, Tripod Advisors, Hong Kong

SETRAKIAN Lara, News Deeply, USA / Hong Kong

STANGHELLE Harald, Aftenposten, Norway

STEIGER Paul, ProPublica, USA - GEN Treasurer

STONE Martha, World Newsmedia Network, USA

VIDAL-FOLCH Xavier, El Pais, Spain

VILLA Monique, Thomson Reuters Foundation, UK

– Rappler.com