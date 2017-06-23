3 new board members join the Global Editors Network
This is a press release from the Global Editors Network.
VIENNA, Austria – The Global Editors Network (GEN) is proud to announce the appointment of 3 new members of the GEN Board for 2017, all of them women, in an effort to further the diversity of the Board.
Joining the GEN Board are Mar Cabra, Head of the Data & Research Unit at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ES), Ferial Haffajee, Editor-at-large for the Huffington Post South Africa (SA), and Cécile Prieur, Deputy Editor at Le Monde (FR). They were elected on 23 June at the GEN General Assembly.
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa also sits on the GEN board and was one of the judges in this year's Startups for News competition
Since its creation in 2011, the Global Editors Network is thriving in its mission to empower newsrooms around the world and helping define the future of journalism. Now in its seventh year, GEN has become one of the most forward-looking organisations in the world furthering innovation in the newsroom, working for sustainable journalism and collaboration between media organizations.
The 3 members joining the GEN Board this year reaffirm the organization's commitment to diversity, to expand its reach globally, and to help address the challenges media faces today.
The Global Editors Network is the leading organisation for Editors-in-Chief and senior news executives worldwide. We are committed to media innovation and sustainable journalism, empowering newsrooms through a variety of programmes designed to inspire, connect and share.
The full list of Global Editors Network board members is below:
- BALE Peter – GEN President
- CABRA Mar, International Consortium of Investigative Journalism, Spain
- COHN David, Advance Digital, USA
- FARNSWORTH Amanda, BBC News, UK
- FILLOUX Frederic, Monday Note, France
- GILLMOR Dan, Arizona State University, USA
- HAFFAJEE Ferial, Huffington Post SA, South Africa
- HAIK Cory, MIC, USA - GEN Vice President
- ISHIEKWENE Azubuike, The Interview, Nigeria
- KELLY Matt, Archant Group, UK
- KHANFAR Wadah, Al Sharq Forum, Qatar
- KIRSCHBAUM Ricardo, Clarin Group, Argentina
- MIRO-QUESADA Alejandro, Cosas, Peru - GEN Secretary
- MUELLER VON BLUMENCRON Mathias, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Germany
- PRIEUR Cecile, Le Monde, France
- PURIE Aroon, India Today Group, India
- RAYMOND Gilles, News Republic, France & USA
- RESSA Maria, Rappler, Philippines
- RIEDMANN Gerold, Russmedia Digital – GEN Vice President
- ROBERTS Jim, Mercury Digital, USA
- SALAH Nadia, L'Economiste, Morocco
- SCHLESINGER David, Tripod Advisors, Hong Kong
- SETRAKIAN Lara, News Deeply, USA / Hong Kong
- STANGHELLE Harald, Aftenposten, Norway
- STEIGER Paul, ProPublica, USA - GEN Treasurer
- STONE Martha, World Newsmedia Network, USA
- VIDAL-FOLCH Xavier, El Pais, Spain
- VILLA Monique, Thomson Reuters Foundation, UK
– Rappler.com