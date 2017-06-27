The contest will run from July until September 15, 2017

Published 5:00 PM, June 27, 2017

This is an announcement from the Japan International Cooperation Agency

MANILA, Philippines – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) opens its first photography contest marking the celebration of the Japan-Philippines Friendship Month this July 2017.

The contest invites entrees from Filipino non-professional and student photographers and focuses on the theme, “JICA and the Filipinos: Images of a Better Tomorrow.”

It is also an opportunity to further raise awareness on the longstanding relationship of Japan and the Philippines in various fields.

The contest will run from July until September 15, 2017. – Rappler.com