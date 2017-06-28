Results: June 2017 Architect board exam
MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, June 28 that 1,490 out of 2,679 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Fidel Jose R. Siapno and Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi last June 23 and 25, 2017.
From July 10 to July 14, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.
The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.
The top performing school is University of Santo Tomas with 184 out of 221 of its examinees passed. Passing percentage is 83.26%.
Here are the top 10 examinees:
Here is the full list of passers:
–Rappler.com