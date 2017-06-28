MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, June 28 that 1,490 out of 2,679 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Fidel Jose R. Siapno and Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente. The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi last June 23 and 25, 2017.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

From July 10 to July 14, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.