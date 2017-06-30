Filipino high school students bagged two silvers and two bronze medals

Published 9:55 AM, June 30, 2017

The following is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines.

The Philippines won four medals in a math Olympiad held in Bulgaria.

Young Filipino high school students bagged two silvers and two bronze medals at the 21st Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (JBMO) held from June 24-29 in Varna City, Bulgaria.

Vincent Dela Cruz of Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science and Bryce Ainsley Sanchez of Grace Christian College won the country’s silver medals, according to Dr. Isidro Aguilar, president of the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).

Grabbing bronze medals are Immanuel Josiah Balete of St. Stephen’s High School and Eion Nikolai Chua of International School Manila. The other participant was Aiman Andrei Kue of Zamboanga Chong Hua High School.

Accompanying the five contestants are MTG coaches James Kelvin Martin and Hazel Joy Shi.

“We are very proud of these young Filipino math wizards for their achievement. This is the result of their hard work,” said Dr. Aguilar.

MTG, an organization of math experts, has been training and sending Filipino students to international math contests for 22 years since 1995.

Among the organizers of this year’s JBMO are the Ministry of Education and Science of Bulgaria and Bulgarian Mathematical Society in cooperation with Balkan countries.

Countries which joined the contest are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece, Montenegro, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Turkey, Bulgaria, France, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The Philippine delegation will arrive in the country today (June 30). - Rappler.com/Press Release