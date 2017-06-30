Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed criminologists!

Published 11:29 AM, June 30, 2017

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,202 out of 20,819 passedthe Criminologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Criminology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this June 2017. The results of examination with respect to four (4) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Criminology who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, Chairman; Hon. George O. Fernandez and Hon. Ruben A.

Sta. Teresa, Members.

The results were released in twelve (12) working days from the last day of examination.

Starting July 13, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

Crim0617 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Crim0617 Stat by Rappler on Scribd

Crim0617 Pos by Rappler on Scribd

- Rappler.com/Press Release