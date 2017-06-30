All branches of the Land Bank of the Philippines will be open until 5 pm on Friday, June 30

Published 2:05 PM, June 30, 2017

The following is an advisory from the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) regarding its ongoing maintenance and system upgrade activities, which are meant to make "card-based transactions safer through the adoption of EMV technology."

IMPORTANT ADVISORY

Banking hours in all Landbank branches are extended up to 5 pm today (Friday, June 30) to service your withdrawal transactions.

We request for your continued patience and understanding, as intermittent services may still be experienced until the system stabilizes.

– Rappler.com