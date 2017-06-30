Landbank extends banking hours on June 30 amid system upgrade
The following is an advisory from the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) regarding its ongoing maintenance and system upgrade activities, which are meant to make "card-based transactions safer through the adoption of EMV technology."
IMPORTANT ADVISORY
Banking hours in all Landbank branches are extended up to 5 pm today (Friday, June 30) to service your withdrawal transactions.
We request for your continued patience and understanding, as intermittent services may still be experienced until the system stabilizes.
– Rappler.com