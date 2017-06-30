Rappler is acknowledged for its 'remarkable contribution in providing information to people nationwide,' says De La Salle Araneta University

Published 6:58 PM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler will receive this year the first ever "Facebook Page of the Year" of the Lasallianeta Choice Awards, the De La Salle Araneta University announced on Friday, June 30.

The awards were launched this year to acknowledge the country's "most effective, influential, and outstanding communicators in the field of mass media."

Rappler has been chosen as the winner for this category because of its "remarkable contribution in providing information to people nationwide," the announcement said.

When Rappler launched in January 2012, reaching millions of readers seemed like an almost impossible task. Without the help of radio, television, or print, it didn’t seem like a purely online news organization like Rappler would get so far so soon.

In August 2016, Rappler launched #NoPlaceForHate to encourage debates and discourse on social media while observing decency, respect, and values.

"I think the social media teams in newsrooms are the silent heroes. They're the ones whose names you never really get to know, whose jobs seem easy, the ones who strategize to distribute the news to you, the ones who face the trolls when writers need to focus on pursuing stories, and the ones who think up of innovative ways to keep you engaged in often seemingly boring civic discussions because the Internet has cut your attention span too short," Rappler social media head Stacy de Jesus said. (READ: The toxic life of a social media producer)

"The challenge is to remind our community that social media is a powerful tool that can be used for social good and that there is more to this platform than running after followers or likes. This recognition from the young generation reminds us why we're doing this: to move the nation forward for the next generation one social media post at a time," she added.

Meet the rest of the Rappler Social Media Team:

The awarding will take place on Thursday, July 27, at the campus' Institutional Activity Center. –Rappler.com