Published 5:16 PM, July 06, 2017

The following is a press release from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines, through its Arts Education Department, will conduct a mentoring program for aspiring Filipino stage managers on July 11 to 14, 2017 at the CCP Amado Hernandez Hall. The workshop will be led by Cristina Sison, the production stage manager of Juilliard School's Drama Division in New York, and a recent fellow of the Asian Cultural Council.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Sison began her stage management career with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, under the tutelage of the late Tony Espejo. After migrating to the US in the late 80s, she has worked in various capacities such as a professional Voice Over artist, and the production stage manager for the Drama Division at Juilliard, a position she has held since the year 2000. A proud member of the Actor’s Equity Association, she is also in the Advisory Board and a Founding Member of the Obie award winning Ma-Yi Theatre Company. Sison holds a B.A. in Communication Arts from St. Scholastica’s College, Manila.

The three-part stage management mentoring program started with a special session on production and stage management practice last July 4 at the CCP Amado Hernandez Hall. It was followed by the Arts Online CCP Lecture Series last July 5 at the MKP Hall, with live video via nimbus.com.ph with Abner "Kuya Art" Delina Jr. as host-moderator. ARTS ONLINE CCP Lecture Series is a bi-monthly video stream of artist talks and other educational materials for arts enthusiasts and students to have greater understanding of Philippine arts and culture.

For the third part, Sison will hold a stage management training on July 11 to 14, where she will impart to the workshop participants the production process, from inception to fruition, as documented in the production book.

Aspiring stage managers will learn the practical application of the four phases of production - pre-production, rehearsal, performance, and post-prod process - based on the actual legit plays that have been professionally produced by CCP's Virgin Labfest. Through this workshop, Sison hopes to contribute to the advancement and promotion of stage management profession in the Philippines, and establish its importance in stage productions.

The workshop is free, but with limited slots only. For registration, call at 832-1125 local 1710 or emailculturalmanagementdivision@gmail.com. Or contact the CCP Audience Development at 0920-9460482 or email atccpaudiencedevelopment@gmail.com. - Rappler.com/Press Release