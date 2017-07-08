This year’s workshop director is Professor Emeritus Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo

The following is a press release from the University of Santo Tomas Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies.

The University of Santo Tomas Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies (UST CCWLS) is set to hold its annual National Writers’ Workshop from July 23 to 29 at Ridgewood Residence in Baguio City.

The writing fellows named for 2017 are as follows (with their genres and institutional affiliations): Marren Araña Adan (katha; Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela/UP Diliman), Rhea Rose Berroy (poetry; UST), Mark Norman Boquiren (dula; UP Diliman/UE/Manila Tytana Colleges), KC Calpo (creative nonfiction; UA&P/DLSU), Deirdre Camba (poetry; AdMU/UP Diliman), Jade Mark Capiñanes (creative nonfiction; MSU-GenSan), George Deoso (tula; UST), Roma Estrada (tula; PNU/Adamson/UST), Abigail James (fiction; Xavier University), Jose Mojica (dula; DLS-CSB/UST), Wilmor Pacay III (Katha; PNU/Treston International College), and Scott Platt Salcedo (fiction; University of Arizona).

The senior guest panelists of this year’s workshop are Gémino H. Abad (UP University Professor Emeritus and distinguished poet, critic and scholar), Bernardo Bernardo (playwright, director, and veteran stage and film actor), and Victor Emmanuel Carmelo Nadera, Jr. (director of the Philippine High School for the Arts and founder of the annual USTetika Awards). Nadera and Bernardo are former editors-in-chief of “The Varsitarian”—the official student publication of UST, while Abad and Nadera have both served as directors of the UP Institute of Creative Writing (UP ICW). The participation of this year’s senior guest panelists has been made possible through the sponsorship of The Varsitarian.

This year’s workshop director is Professor Emeritus Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo, who is also the director of the UST CCWLS, and the workshop coordinator is Ned Parfan, UST CCWLS resident fellow.

The rest of the teaching panel are UST CCWLS Resident Fellows Augusto Antonio Aguila, Joyce Arriola, Ma. Ailil Alvarez, Joselito Delos Reyes, Ralph Semino Galán, Dawn Laurente Marfil, Chuckberry Pascual, John Jack Wigley, and Joselito Zulueta; and CCWLS Associate Michael Coroza. - Rappler.com/Press Release