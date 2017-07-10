Several roads will be congested when the city holds the Makulay na Takbuhan sa Araw ng Pasig on Saturday, July 15

Published 1:20 PM, July 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy traffic is expected along several roads in Pasig City beginning 6 am on Saturday, July 15, due to a fun run.

In a Facebook post, the Pasig Command Center said the following roads will be congested as the city will hold the Makulay na Takbuhan sa Araw ng Pasig:

Emerald Avenue

Julia Vargas Avenue

Meralco Avenue

Captain Henry P. Javier

Canley Road

C5 Road (Bagong Ilog)

Pasig Boulevard Extension

Rotonda

A. Mabini Street

Plaza Rizal (intersection)

Caruncho Avenue (in front of Pasig city hall)

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes. – Rappler.com