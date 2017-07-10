Heavy traffic in Pasig on July 15 due to fun run
MANILA, Philippines – Heavy traffic is expected along several roads in Pasig City beginning 6 am on Saturday, July 15, due to a fun run.
In a Facebook post, the Pasig Command Center said the following roads will be congested as the city will hold the Makulay na Takbuhan sa Araw ng Pasig:
- Emerald Avenue
- Julia Vargas Avenue
- Meralco Avenue
- Captain Henry P. Javier
- Canley Road
- C5 Road (Bagong Ilog)
- Pasig Boulevard Extension
- Rotonda
- A. Mabini Street
- Plaza Rizal (intersection)
- Caruncho Avenue (in front of Pasig city hall)
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes. – Rappler.com