Cartoon Network launches initiative to teach programming to kids

Published 7:51 PM, July 12, 2017

[Editor's Note: The following is a press release from Cartoon Network]

MANILA, Philippines – Turner Asia Pacific today announced the launch of its “Code the Future with Cartoon Network” program where students learn the basics of computer programming in a fun and interactive way.

With a Philippines-first launch, the program is part of a broader, regional campaign to introduce coding to school children in Asia. It includes an in-school adventure camp, a young ambassador initiative and a website packed with coding tutorials, videos and concepts from Cartoon Network, a brand known for its ability to connect with kids and fans across multiple touchpoints.

The campaign uses a free programming language and online community that provides easy access for anyone who wants to create and share interactive stories, games, and animation. Its launch comes at a time when this technical life skill gains importance in schools that are increasingly emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (also known as STEAM).

“Coding is where tech, engineering, and the arts all converge and has become vitally important for this current generation of plurals,” explains Vishal Dembla, Turner’s Southeast Asia General Manager. “Through this initiative, Cartoon Network will equip children – via a hugely fun and colorful method of instruction – with an essential tool that can open up many doors.”

To kick off, the three-month Code the Future workshops start in July at 10 Metro Manila schools. There, kids aged 8-10 will learn the fundamentals of coding from Cartoon Network’s shows: Ben 10, Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls and We Bare Bears. Students will come away with an understanding of planes of movement, conditional thinking, and how to create animated sprites and characters.

Turner has also enlisted the help of two young and talented Filipino coders to take part in the campaign, and Code the Future. Nico Jorge is passionate about creating and playing games, while Faith Khoo develops games for school projects, and both are motivated to help the community by teaching kids how to code.

Turner’s New Generations 2017 survey revealed that 57% of Manila-based kids aged 4-14 learned about coding in schools with 87% of them enjoying the subject. Cartoon Network dominates the kids' space in the Philippines, hosting regular branded events, developing games and apps for local fans, and continues to be the leading international kids' channel on TV.*

* Data Sources: Turner’s New Generations Survey 2017 – Philippines. Kantar Media (Philippines), Year to Date 2017; Local Kids Targets; Ranking among Kids Channels.