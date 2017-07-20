Alvann Walter Paredes Dy of St. Jude Catholic School won the country’s silver medal at the 20th Po Leung Kuk Primary Mathematics World Contest

Published 11:37 AM, July 20, 2017

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.

HONG KONG – Filipino elementary students bagged four awards at the 20th Po Leung Kuk Primary Mathematics World Contest (PMWC) held from July 16 to 20 in Hong Kong.

Alvann Walter Paredes Dy of St. Jude Catholic School won the country’s silver medal at the contest, which drew 14 countries and regions.

Grabbing bronze medals are John Florence Dizon of Calamba Elementary School and Walsh Nico Adrian Letran of St. Jude Catholic School, according to Dr. Simon Chua, chief operating officer of the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG), who accompanied the students to the contest.

In addition, the three medalists together with Juan Rafael Landicho of Stonyhurst Southville International School bagged a merit award in the team contest.

“Congratulations to our young Filipino math wizards for this achievement,” said MTG president Dr. Isidro Aguilar.

Also representing the Philippines in the contest are Armea Helena Sien Dimayacyac of Notre Dame of Greater Manila, John David Magnaye of Holy Rosary Academy of Las Pinas City, Theodore Abara of La Salle Green Hills and Rovi Gabriel Dela Cruz of Pasig Catholic College.

Team leader Renard Eric Chua and deputy team leader Mikaela Angelina Uy also accompanied the kids to Hong Kong.

Besides the Philippines, other countries and regions which joined this year’s contest were South Africa, United States, Australia, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Bulgaria.

The Philippine team will arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) July 20. –Rappler.com