Published 4:51 PM, July 20, 2017

Leading names in the startup scene in Southeast Asia – namely e27, Rainmaking, and PwC – have launched the FORGE program during the Echelon Asia Summit 2017 held in the JTC LaunchPad at one-north, Singapore last June 28.

The goal of the program is to facilitate pilots between startups and corporate partners.

FORGE will inspire collaboration between businesses to implement actionable and immediate solutions for the problems, inefficiencies, friction or pain-points faced by corporate partners.

Participants will also be able to benefit from e27’s pan-ASEAN reach through access media and events exposure.

“Engaging its extensive startup database and the regional network is a critical element to the development of any startup ecosystem. We are excited in taking this step forward with Rainmaking and PWC to bridge the gap between startups and corporates as this is in line with our mission of empowering entrepreneurs to build and grow their businesses," said Mohan Belani, co-founder and CEO of e27.

Following the selection and engagement of relevant startups, FORGE will draw on Rainmaking’s expertise in designing and delivering corporate innovation initiatives to provide a program designed to facilitate collaboration among selected start-ups and corporate partners.

Rainmaking’s Asia MD Steven Tong said: “Having worked with corporate partners globally to help them formulate and implement their innovation strategies, we have seen a real need for a very sophisticated understanding of emerging technologies and global startup ecosystems when selecting appropriate start-ups to solve pressing needs among corporates. With this collaboration with e27 and PwC, we’re looking forward to bringing together a one-stop-shop for innovation consultancy services that will forge the integration gap that currently blights efforts to collaborate between corporates and start-ups.”

PwC will provide consultancy in about corporate innovation, project management, and implementation, tapping on its global network and diverse industry experts to help corporates collaborate and leverage on innovative technological solutions and platforms.

“We are excited to work with e27 and Rainmaking to help our clients through the innovation process. A recent benchmarking study conducted by PwC globally found that 54% of companies struggle to align innovation and business strategy. FORGE aims to address precisely this struggle by bringing together corporate ready solutions from startups and organizations that need these practical solutions for a win-win approach to innovation,” said Antony Eldridge, PwC Singapore's Financial Services and FinTech Leader.

With ready solutions from the FORGE program, the startup ecosystem will have a win-win approach to practical solutions and innovation. It’s one thing to come up with the great idea; it’s another to pull together the right group of people to execute it.

For more information about the FORGE program, contact the following:

Natalie Choo, PwC Singapore

Tel: +65 6263 4309

Mobile: +65 9738 1415

Email: natalie.yl.choo@sg.pwc.com

Kate Fitzpatrick, Rainmaking

Mobile: +65 8149 6766

Email: kate@startupbootcamp.org

Please visit the e27 website for more information about the Echelon Summit 2017.