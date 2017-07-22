PRESS RELEASE: The Philippine Team wins 10 gold, 19 silver, and 9 bronze medals, and 3 merit awards in the Vietnam math olympiad

Published 8:04 PM, July 22, 2017

This is a press release from the Asian Math Sci League, Inc.

Filipino students reaped medals at the the World Math Invitational (WMI) held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from July 14-18, 2017.

The Philippine Team, represented by young math wizards from different schools, stood tall against their top counterparts as they won 10 gold, 19 silver, and 9 bronze medals, and 3 merit awards.

Nine-year-old Jerome Austin Te of Jubilee Christian Academy got a perfect score and was declared Grand Champion in the Grade 3 level.

Grade 4 student Lorenzo Franco Kasilag of Diliman Preparatory School received a gold medal for his excellent performance in the written part of the olympiad, and a bronze medal and cash prize of USD100 for his video presentation in the Mini-Math Creative category.

Maria Monica Manlises, a Grade 8 student of St. Stephen’s High School, won a silver medal for the written part and a merit award and cash prize of USD50 in the Research Project Regarding Math category.

The complete list of awardees are:

Gold medalists

Cabiao, Tyrone (Grade 2, Integrated Montessori Center)

Te, Jerome Austin (Grade 3, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Kasilag, Lorenzo Franco (Grade 4, Diliman Preparatory School-Main)

Martinez, Enrico Rolando (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Palomar, Wesley Gavin (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Cheng, Jhervey (Grade 9, Chiang Kai Shek College)

Garing, Kiana Alecsandra (Grade 9, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Cruz, Jan Joshua (Grade 10, Pasig Catholic College)

Pua, Gabriel Joseph (Grade 10, St Stephen's High School)

So, Sean Marcus (Grade 10, Grace Christian College)

Silver medalists

Abdao, Djiren Riel (Grade 2, Integrated Montessori Center)

Blanche, Evan Giorel Pineda (Grade 3, Dee Hwa Liong Academy)

Alcala, Briand (Grade 4, PAREF Southridge School)

Ngo, Justin Miguel (Grade 4, Grace Christian College)

So, Sergei Matteo (Grade 4, Grace Christian College)

Sy, Luke Sebastian (Grade 4, Grace Christian College)

Galamay, Wilmarc Samuel (Grade 5, Diliman Preparatory School-Main)

Bernardo, Daphne Lauren (Grade 6, Saint Jude Catholic School)

Borbe, Mikhail Stefan (Grade 6, Xavier School)

De Leon , Ashley Julie Marie (Grade 6, De La Salle Lipa)

Ante, Lorenzo Manuel (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Blanche, Erin Nicole Pineda (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Ko, Daryll Carlsten (Grade 8, St Stephen's High School)

Manlises, Maria Monica (Grade 8, St Stephen’s High School)

Acusar, Vittorio Gabriele (Grade 10, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Chua, Anjelo Jorel (Grade 10, Grace Christian College)

Ko, Lance Adrian (Grade 10, St Stephen's High School)

Uy, Hans Mackenzie (Grade 10, Saint Joseph School)

Tan, Jose Tristan (Grade 10, Makati Hope Christian School)

Bronze medalists

Abrigo, Lance Danniel (Grade 3, Pasig Catholic College)

Neria, Nathan Gabriel (Grade 3, Grace Christian College)

Filipino, Chantal Jodi (Grade 5, UNO High School)

Borbe, Miguel Sebastian (Grade 6, Saint Jude Catholic School)

Yu, Dean Alistair (Grade 6, Makati Hope Christian School)

Atinon, Amery Caleb Chua (Grade 7, Xavier School)

Ang, Jershon Ainsleigh (Grade 8, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Tiu, Shoshannah (Grade 8, Makati Hope Christian School)

Suguitan, Marv Lander Lim (Grade 9, University of the Philippines Integrated School)

Merit awardees

Rivera, Robert Jeremiah (Grade 6, Southville International School and Colleges)

Titular, John Paul (Grade 6, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Dee, Eiji Johan (Grade 8, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Over a thousand students from the United States, China, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hongkong, Macau, Taiwan, Philippines, and host Vietnam joined the competition.

The Philippine Team participation was made possible by the Asian Math Sci League, Inc. (AMSLI) led by Rechilda P. Villame, Roberto Ongaria, Lowela Mupas and Jeska Belonio, and Vergel Rebuta from the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI). – Rappler.com