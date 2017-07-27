The Philippine Team garners medals and trophies during the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC)

Published 4:45 PM, July 27, 2017

This is a press release.

In an impressive performance, the Philippine Team garnered medals and trophies during the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) prize-giving ceremonies held at the UCC, National University of Singapore on July 16, 2017. The contest, a showcase of the best Math Olympians from across 20 countries in Asia, was participated in by about 1,200 students from Grades 2 to 10.

Three kids brought home trophies as grand champions in their respective levels. For the written individual contest, the young Pinoy math wizards harvested 12 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze medals as well as 6 merit awards. For the math warriors team contest, they won 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals. Two bronze medals were won in the mind sports challenge.

The complete list of winners are:

Gold Awardees and Top Scorers in their grade level:

Acosta, Claire Mitzi Yap (Grade 2, Top 2, Saint Jude Catholic School)









Lomibao, Alexander Peter Benedict Pasic (Grade 2, Top 3, Ateneo de Manila Grade School)









Condino, Jia Ruth Lauren Pinlac (Grade 2, Top 6, Integrated Montessori Center-Taguig)









Ang, Ellison Matthew (Grade 2, Top 7, Saint Jude Catholic School)









Gonzales, Andres Rico III (Grade 9, Top 1, Colegio de San Juan de Letran)









Tan, Alison Chloe Lim (Grade 10, Top 4, Ateneo de Manila University Senior High School)









Nierop, William Pedro Baniqued (Grade 10, Top 5, Integrated Montessori Center)

Other Gold Awardees:

Ababon, Iris Lexi Quimson (Grade 3, Colegio San Agustin - Makati)

Lim Un, Andrew Chua (Grade 3, Chiang Kai Shek College)

Gungon, Sean Neyers Aranar (Grade 5, Eulogio Rodriguez Integrated School)

Alteza, Gabriel Pascua (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School - Main)

Pantaleon, Erika Emmanuelle Sabado (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Main)

Silver Awardees:

Alviar, Nathan Andrew Ting (Grade 2, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Go, Matthew Andrei (Grade 2, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu)

Lee, Jomer Wilson (Grade 2, Stonyhurst Southville International School Malarayat)

Gulayan, Joshua Caleb Bahian (Grade 3, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo De Cebu)

Kitamura, Thomas Jade Fernandez (Grade 5, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu)

Lomibao, Isabela Gabrielle Pasic (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School - Main)

Villegas, Dominic Olivan (Grade 7, Saint Joseph School)

Carles, Zulieka Ariel Dano (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Main)

Tiu, Caroline Gohoc (Grade 8, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Avendano, Mariane Desiree Caballero (Grade 9, School of the Holy Spirit of Quezon City)

Bronze Awardees:

Alquiros, Zeth Timothy Dela Pena (Grade 2, Montessori East Tanauan)

Evangelista, Audrey Dawn Cortez (Grade 2, Colegio San Agustin - Makati)

Tan, Angela Clare Lim (Grade 2, Tarlac Living Faith Academy)

Reclosado, Rafhaela Dugay (Grade 3, Colegio San Agustin - Makati)

Escobido, Michael, (Grade 4, Colegio San Agustin - Makati)

Kintanar, Anthon Gabriel (Grade 4, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo De Cebu)

Benjamin, Nathanael Ziv (Grade 5, Montessori East Tanauan)

Yapan, Michaela Caryn Salazar (Grade 6, Pasig Catholic College)

Tan, Marvin Josh Santos (Grade 7, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Paraiso, Prince Ivan Dela Cruz (Grade 9, Sta. Lucia High School)

Zafra, Jedric Ivor Mansueto (Grade 9, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu)

Merit Awardees:

Perez, Eman Ferdinand Jimena (Grade 2, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Marasigan, Elisha Therese (Grade 3, St. Scholastica’ ' s College Manila)

Tan, Sofia Mikaela Lorenzana (Grade 3, University of the Philippines Integrated School)

Policarpio, Gerard Enzo Valenzuela (Grade 4, Falcon School)

Holoyohoy, Zander Ivo Abrigo (Grade 5, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo De Cebu)

Lallave, James Colin Abuan (Grade 5, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu)

Math Warriors

Gold Awardees:

Lomibao, Alexander Peter Benedict Pasic (Grade 2, Ateneo de Manila Grade School);









Silver Awardees:









Lomibao, Isabela Gabrielle Pasic (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School - Main)









Avendano, Mariane Desiree Caballero (Grade 9, School of the Holy Spirit of Quezon City)

Bronze Awardees:

Lim Un, Andrew Chua (Grade 3, Chiang Kai Shek College)









Carles, Zulieka Ariel Dano (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Main)

Mind Sports Challenge

Bronze Awardees:

Pantaleon, Erika Emmanuelle Sabado (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Main)

Tiu, Caroline Gohoc (Grade 8, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

The event was also a treat to the other members of the delegation including teacher-coaches and representatives of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). A whole-day training for teachers was conducted by notable professors, Dr Joseph Yeo and Dr Woon Khoon Yoong, of the National Institute of Education (NIE) of Singapore.

The Philippine Team participation in the 2017 SIMOC was made possible by the Asian Math Sci League Incorporated (AMSLI) led by Rechilda P. Villame, Neshie Joyce Guntinas, Denis Dimaala, Dr Juanita Ferido of the DepEd, and Randolf Se of the DOST Science Education Institute. – Rappler.com