Customer engagement is achieved through a solid public relations strategy. Learn more on August 5, Saturday, at Fully Booked, Bonifacio Global City

Published 3:49 PM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ask customers why they prefer one brand over another and they'll tell you about the perception they have of the brand.

Brand image is the basis for customer engagement. It's built through stories and consistent interaction with customers.

"Engaging the Press: A Crash Course on Public Relations” will help you develop an effective media relations strategy that tells powerful brand stories.

Alan German, President at Agents International Public Relations, will give an overview of the role public relations plays in the integrated marketing communication mix.

The seminar will emphasize how PR can be maximized for brand building—regardless of advertising budget.

Participants will learn how to create good PR strategies, draft a media cascade plan, and write effective press releases. This event is ideal for public relations practitioners or those who manage a small business enterprise.

Participants should be at least 18 years old. Registration is now open for this one-day seminar, happening on August 5, 2017, Saturday, 1-6pm in Fully Booked, Bonifacio Global City.

For inquiries and reservations, email writersblock.ph@gmail.com or contact 09173979927. Visit Writer's Block Philippines for more details. – Rappler.com