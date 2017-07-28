798 out of 3,141 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination this July 2017

Published 4:01 PM, July 28, 2017

This is a press release from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission announced Friday, July 28 that 798 out of 3,141 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination administered by the Board for Master Plumbers in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi and Tacloban this July 2017.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Valentino M. Mangila, Chairman; Engr. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Arch. Prospero A. Abellano, Members.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the July 2017 Master Plumber Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The passers who garnered the 6 highest places in the July 2017 Master Plumber Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Mplm0717 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From August 2 to August 3, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

Duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com