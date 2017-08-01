Learn how market competition will change, starting August 8

Published 1:22 PM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After August 8, Republic Act No. 10667, otherwise known as the Philippine Competition Act (PCA), will be in full swing, allowing the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), as its implementing authority, to fine and penalize cartels, price-fixers, bid-riggers and other economic saboteurs in the market to ensure a level playing field.

As we count 8 days to the end of the transitory period under the PCA, here are 8 things you should know. – Rappler.com