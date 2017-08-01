138 out of 169 passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination last July 2017

Published 11:00 PM, August 01, 2017

This is an announcement from the PRC

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday, August 1 that 138 out of 169 passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Optometry in Manila last July 2017.

The members of the Board of Optometry are Dr. Teresita R. Yambot, Chairman; Dr. Mary Rose S. Paredes, Dr. Bernardita A. Garcia, Dr. Maria Elizabeth B. Valconcha (inhibited) and Dr. Vivian S. Sarabia (inhibited), Members.

The results were released in 7 working days from the last day of examinations.

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the July 2017 Optometrist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

OPTO0717 Alpha 4 by Rappler on Scribd

From August 4 to August 7, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Notice of admission

duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com