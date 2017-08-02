The Philippine High School for the Arts is offering a full high school scholarship

Published 3:00 PM, August 02, 2017

This is a press release from the Philippine High School for the Arts.

MANILA, Philippines – Who wants to study art for free?

The Philippine High School for the Arts is offering a full scholarship in high school with a special curriculum on the arts. This scholarship comes with free tuition fee, board and lodging (with weekend home leave), classes with master teachers, a monthly stipend, plus the chance to represent the school and the country at national and international festivals, competitions, and exchange programs.

The grant is renewable every year for four to six consecutive school years upon satisfaction of academic and non-academic requirements.

Who can apply

Artistically talented children (incoming Grade 7) all over the Philippines; Filipino citizens, not more than 14 years old; willing to study in a boarding school; and determined to pursue college degree/career in Dance, Creative Writing, Architecture, Fine Arts, Music, Theater Arts, Journalism, or any related courses upon graduation from PHSA.

How to apply

Fill out the Annual Nationwide Search for Young Arts Scholar (ANSYAS) 2017 Application Form and send to contact details below or submit on the day of audition. Undergo an audition process to determine artistic skills and talent Take an aptitude examination after qualifying in the audition.

The auditions will be under the supervision of the audition masters for each of the five (5) art endeavors: Dance (Ballet and Folk); Creative Writing; Visual Arts; Music; and Theater Arts.

Aside from their audition pieces, dance, music, and theater applicants may also bring their curriculum vitae, a recording of at least three (3) performances in MP4 or .MOV or FLV formats in a USB.

Creative writers and visual artists must bring their portfolio to the audition.

Successful applicants will be notified of their admission in April 2018 through mail.

When and where to audition

Audition and examination of applicants will be conducted in the following locations and dates:

Masbate and Legazpi City (August 2-5, 2017)

Puerto Princesa, Palawan (August 17-19, 2017)

Muñoz, Nueva Ecija (September 8-9, 2017)

Tuguegarao, Cagayan (September 14-16, 2017)

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental (September 28-30, 2017)

Calbayog City, Samar (October 12-14, 2017)

Koronadal, South Cotabato (October 19-21, 2017)

Tagum City, Davao del Norte (November 9-11, 2017)

Cultural Center of the Philippines (November 30, 2017)

PHSA, National Arts Center, Mt. Makiling, Los Baños (December 9, 2017)

For specific venues in the above locations, please contact the PHSA ANSYAS Team:

Telephone Numbers: 0917-866-3097; 049-576-4100

Telefax: 049-536-5973

Please look for Ms. Josefina Guillen or Shirley de Quiroz or Glenn Francisco. – Rappler.com