Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed social workers!

Published 7:48 PM, August 02, 2017

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,951 out of 5,997 passed the Social Worker Licensure Examination given by the Board for Social Workers in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last July 2017.

The members of the Board for Social Workers who gave the licensure examination are Lorna C. Gabad, Chairman; Mary Ofelia L. Endaya, Rosetta G. Palma, Fe J. Sinsona and Ely B. Acosta, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examination.

From August 7 to August 8, 2017, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: Notice of admission, duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, 2 pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag) and 2 sets of documentary stamps. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top ten performing schools in the July 2017 Social Worker Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2010-547 series of 2010:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

July 2017 Social Worker Licensure Examination are the following:

Sw0717 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Sw0717 Pos Jms by Rappler on Scribd

- Rappler.com/Press Release