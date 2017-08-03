Here's the complete list of individual, team, and group contest winners from the Philippines

Published 4:15 PM, August 03, 2017

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines.

Elementary and high school students from the Philippines won a total of 52 medals and awards including 4 golds at the 2017 India International Mathematics Competition (InIMC) held in Lucknow City from July 25 to 31.

In the elementary team contest, PH Team C, composed of Cassidy Kyler Tan, Kristen Steffi Teh, Enzo Rafael Chan, and Sean Matthew Tan, won 4 gold medals. PH Elementary Team B bagged 4 bronze medals as second runner-up in the team contest and a trophy for getting first runner-up in the group contest.

In addition, PH Teams B and D grabbed 8 silver medals as first runners-up and PH Team A collected 4 bronze medals as second runner-up in the high school team contest.

In the individual category, the Philippine delegation won 6 silvers, 15 bronze, and 10 merit awards, said Dr Isidro Aguilar and Dr Simon Chua of the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG) who accompanied and coached the students together with Roberto Degolacion, Minerva Bianca Avecilla, Arvie Ubarro, Geraldine Subida, Joseph Wee, and Renard Eric Chua.

Silver medal (individual contest)

Kristen Steffi Teh - Grace Christian College - Champion (team)

Kei Hang Derek Chan - St Jude Catholic School - 2nd runner-up (team), 1st runner-up (group)

Noel Stephen Dequito - Xavier School-Nuvali - 2nd runner-up (team), 1st runner-up (group)

Erin Christen Noceda - SPED-G Kalayaan - 2nd runner-up (team), 1st runner-up (group)

Julian Raymund Yu - British School Manila - 1st runner-up (team)

William Joshua King - Bethany Christian School - 1st runner-up (team)

Bronze medal (individual contest)

Enzo Rafael Chan - Bayanihan Institute - Champion (team)

Cassidy Kyler Tan - Davao Christian High School - Champion (team)

Sean Matthew Tan - Jubilee Christian Academy - Champion (team)

Sigfred Kerwayne Kwan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

Lawrence Gabriel Dy - CFF Life Academy Foundation - 2nd runner-up (team)

Stephen James Ty - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School- 2nd runner-up (team)

James Matthew Young - Iloilo National High School - 2nd runner-up (team)

Hiraya Marcos - Philippine Cultural College-Main - 1st runner-up (team)

Raymund Carlo Masbaño - St John's Institute - 1st runner-up (team)

Andrhea San Gabriel - University of Baguio Science High School - 1st runner-up (team)

Ryan Jericho Sy - Chiang Kai Shek College 1st runner-up (team)

Jonathan Conrad Yu - Philippine Christian Gospel School - 1st runner-up (team)

Tom Manuel Piccio - Philippine Science High School-SMC

Charles Justin Shi - Philippine Cultural College-Caloocan

Mi Jung Pak - Colegio San Agustin-Biñan

Merit award (individual contest)

Rickson Caleb Tan - MGC New Life Christian Academy - 2nd runner-up (team), 1st runner-up (group)

Cheska Marina Hufano - Philippine Science High School-CAR - 1st runner-up (team)

Nathan Mayer Dy - St John's Institute

Ambrose James Torreon - Rainbow of Angels Learning Center-Butuan

Christopher James Yap - St John's Institute

Matthew Charles Carpio - Agoo Kiddie Special School

Cris Lorraine dela Cruz - Bolinao Integrated School

Joshua Miguel Mariano - Colegio San Agustin-Biñan

John Dominic Ragudo - Philippine Science High School-CAR

Cris Magdalene dela Cruz - Philippine Science High School-CAR

Certificate (individual contest)

Angelo Vince Perez - De La Salle Lipa - 2nd runner-up (team)

James Martin Young - SPED-Integrated School for Exceptional Children

Maximus Dizon - Philippine Science High School-CVC

The InIMC was participated in by Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

The Philippine delegation arrived in the country on Wednesday night, August 2. – Rappler.com